At least three dead in Jersey explosion and fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least three people have died following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.

The deaths came at around 4am on Saturday after a huge blast which caused the three-storey building in St Helier to collapse.

Chief Minister Kristina Moore announced that at least three people had died, with a search and rescue operation for further people ongoing.

She said it was an “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Island.

Chief of States of Jersey Police Robin Smith said: “This is a protracted incident and this is going to go on for days, maybe weeks, and therefore it is important to have resources to continue to keep going.”