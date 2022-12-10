Jump to content

At least three dead in Jersey explosion and fire

The blast happened in the early hours of Saturday, causing a three-storey building to collapse.

Pa Reporters
Saturday 10 December 2022 16:53
The aftermath of the Jersey explosion (@just_daniel1411/PA)
The aftermath of the Jersey explosion (@just_daniel1411/PA)
(PA Media)

At least three people have died following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.

The deaths came at around 4am on Saturday after a huge blast which caused the three-storey building in St Helier to collapse.

Chief Minister Kristina Moore announced that at least three people had died, with a search and rescue operation for further people ongoing.

She said it was an “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Island.

Chief of States of Jersey Police Robin Smith said: “This is a protracted incident and this is going to go on for days, maybe weeks, and therefore it is important to have resources to continue to keep going.”

