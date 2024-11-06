Counsellor constructively dismissed for gender-critical views awarded £68,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A counsellor who was constructively dismissed by a rape crisis centre over her gender-critical views has called for “meaningful change” and a “definition of woman” as she was awarded nearly £70,000.

Counselling support worker Roz Adams, who now works for a service founded by JK Rowling, won a claim of constructive dismissal against Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre (ERCC) in May, with the tribunal judge finding she had suffered harassment and discrimination.

A tribunal heard that the then chief executive of ERCC, Mridul Wadhwa, a transwoman who took office in 2021 and resigned in September, decided that Ms Adams was “transphobic”, leading to a “completely spurious and mishandled” disciplinary process in June 2022 that forced her to resign the following spring.

On Wednesday, Ms Adams thanked supporters and said she planned to “rest” after ERCC was ordered to pay her £68,989.71.

My priority remains that all victim-survivors of sexual violence can make a genuinely informed choice about the service they seek. Roz Adams

Ms Adams now works for Beira’s Place, founded by JK Rowling, and said she planned to study non-violent communication skills.

In a ruling in May, Judge Ian McFatridge said ERCC “wished to make an example” because of Ms Adams’ beliefs and it appeared to be the view of senior management that she was “guilty of a heresy” in that she did not fully subscribe to the gender ideology which they wished to promote.

It deemed: “This was an act of harassment on the basis of her belief”.

Ms Adams, who was employed at ERCC from 2021 until 2023, said she was “grateful” and that her priority was “to take some time to rest”.

She called for a public apology and for “meaningful change” from the Scottish Government, ERCC and Rape Crisis Scotland.

In a statement, she said: “My priority remains that all victim-survivors of sexual violence can make a genuinely informed choice about the service they seek and have confidence in who will support them. To restore that confidence, I urge these organisations to give a clear definition of ‘woman’.”

Ms Adams called for unity after the “harms and hurt felt by many”, and said she was “delighted” that representatives of ERCC visited Beira’s Place, where she now works, last week for a “productive” meeting.

She added: “Whilst I do not underestimate the harms and hurt felt by many, or the enormity of the task, I hope this suggests seedlings of change and the start of bridges being built. I urge everyone to put their focus on nurturing these seedlings, to allow people space and support to step back, rethink and repair.”

A ruling published following an Employment Tribunal “remedy hearing” in October said Ms Adams was concerned that service users were not being directed to Beira’s Place, including by a hotline operated by Rape Crisis Scotland, that she felt an apology was for language rather than the situation, and that she felt the Equality Act 2010 was “misquoted and abused”.

It said that in June 2023, shortly after Ms Adams launched legal action, ERCC tried to obtain a Restricted Reporting Order on the basis that what the claimant was alleged to have done should be classed as sexual misconduct.

The ruling said: “The claimant found the idea that someone in her sector be accused of sexual misconduct to be absolutely horrifying.”

It also said she was concerned about the legacy of being branded transphobic.

Ms Adams said in a statement: “The public apology, clearing my name fully, will also be welcome. It is more important to me that there is now meaningful change at ERCC, as well as at Rape Crisis Scotland and the Scottish Government. ”

ERCC was ordered to make a public apology. The ruling from Judge McFatridge said it was a fact that “that nothing the claimant did constituted bullying or harassment or that the claimant was not transphobic”, and seemed “extraordinary that the respondents are not prepared to send referrals to Beira’s Place”.

ERCC, Rape Crisis Scotland and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.