Joanna Lumley hails ‘great feeling of unity’ at event in support of Ukraine

People in the UK sometimes “don’t know how to focus” their help for Ukraine, Dame Joanna Lumley has suggested as she read a poem at a theatre event to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The 77-year-old joined more than 1,000 others at London’s Palace Theatre for an evening which featured performances by Ukrainian poets, a ballerina and musicians in a show of support for the war-torn country as it continues to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army.

The actress read the English translation of a poem by Ukrainian poet and medic Yuliia Paievska, who was imprisoned by Russian soldiers between March and June 2022.

The Absolutely Fabulous star told the PA news agency afterwards: “The house was packed, it was extraordinary, there was a great feeling of unity.

“I think the important thing about the world, which is very fragmented, is that if you see how strong people are together, it weakens the opposition.”

When asked if Britons were doing enough to support Ukraine, she said: “If somebody said ‘collect milk bottles’ or something like that, or ‘collect tin cans’, we would all do it all the time, but sometimes it’s too nebulous and people don’t know how to focus their aid.

“I know that this country stands absolutely behind Ukraine and we long for what will happen.”

Actor Brian Cox appeared earlier in the show, where he read Poem About a Crow by Victoria Amelina – a poet, novelist, essayist and human rights activist who died aged 37 from injuries sustained in a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk – and then told Mr Putin to “f*** off” after the reading.

US ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley said in her opening remarks that Mr Putin’s Russia “cannot go unpunished” in the aftermath of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death in a prison north of the Arctic Circle.

The evening also featured a speech by Attorney General Victoria Prentis and songs by Ukrainian rock star Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, who has recently returned from performing for soldiers on the front line.