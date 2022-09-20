Jump to content

Truss ‘willing to be unpopular PM’ with measures targeting economic growth

Liz Truss confirmed she would be reversing the national insurance hike and axing the planned increase to corporation tax.

Sam Blewett
Tuesday 20 September 2022 15:36
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss has said she is willing to be an unpopular Prime Minister to bring in measures she believes will grow the economy, as she admitted her tax cuts will disproportionately benefit the rich.

Ms Truss confirmed she would be reversing the national insurance hike and axing the planned increase to corporation tax, ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday.

The new Tory leader also effectively confirmed a plan to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses as she defended measures to swell “the size of the pie” and hit out at those with “vested interests” who will oppose her policies aimed at boosting economic growth.

As she was speaking, US President Joe Biden tweeted criticism of the type of economic policy she was advocating – a day ahead of their meeting at the United Nations summit in New York City.

“I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked,” Mr Biden said.

While the US president’s tweet was surely aimed at a domestic audience, it clearly underlined the differences between the two leaders’ stances just as Ms Truss says she wants to foster closer ties with international allies.

The Prime Minister was asked in an interview with Sky News on the 102nd-floor observatory of the Empire State Building if she is prepared to be unpopular.

“Yes. Yes, I am,” she replied.

“What is important to me is we grow the British economy because that’s what will ultimately deliver higher wages, more investment in towns and cities across the country. That’s what will ultimately deliver more money to people’s pockets.

“In order to get that economic growth, Britain has to be competitive. If we put up taxes, if we have arbitrary taxes on energy companies, if we have high corporation tax we’re not going to get that investment and growth…”

Economic experts and critics of her policies have warned tax cuts will benefit the rich far more than the rest of society.

Ms Truss accepted this would be the initial effect but rejected criticisms of unfairness.

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
(PA Wire)

“I don’t accept this argument that cutting taxes is somehow unfair,” she told Sky.

“What we know is people on higher incomes generally pay more tax so when you reduce taxes there is often a disproportionate benefit because those people are paying more taxes in the first place.

“We should be setting our tax policy on the basis of what is going to help our country become successful. What is going to deliver that economy that benefits everybody in our country. What I don’t accept is the idea that tax cuts for business don’t help people in general.”

Ms Truss confirmed to the BBC that she will be reversing the national insurance hike and axing the planned corporation tax rise that were the policies of Boris Johnson’s administration.

“I’ll always work to make sure that we are helping those who are struggling. That’s why we took the action that we took on energy bills because we didn’t want to see households facing unaffordable bills,” she said.

“And that’s why we’re going to take the action on national insurance, reversing that increase as well.

“So, yes, we do have to take difficult decisions to get our economy right.

“We have to look at all tax rates. So corporation tax needs to be competitive with other countries so that we can attract that investment.”

