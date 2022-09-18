Joe Biden attends Westminster Hall to pay respects to Queen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US President Joe Biden has visited Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the Queen.

Mr Biden arrived with his wife Jill at the lying in state on Sunday afternoon, ahead of his attendance at Monday’s funeral.

He touched down at Stansted Airport just before 10pm on Saturday evening.

The president had been due to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday, but the talks were cancelled on Saturday.

A “full bilateral meeting” was scheduled for Wednesday when the leaders are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.