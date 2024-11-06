Prime suspect in murder of Suzy Lamplugh dies in jail
John Cannan was named in 2002 as the prime suspect in the estate agent’s murder.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The prime suspect in the murder of Suzy Lamplugh has died in prison at the age of 70, the Prison Service said.
John Cannan was jailed for a minimum of 35 years in 1989 for the rape and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks, along with a further sexual offence, an attempted kidnapping and two offences of abduction with intent to engage in unlawful sexual intercourse.
In 2002 he was named as the prime suspect in the 1986 disappearance of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, which he denied.
Miss Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing at the age of 25, having left her west London office to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.
In 2018, police carried out excavations at Cannan’s mother’s former home in Sutton Coldfield but nothing was found.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Full Sutton prisoner John Cannan died on 6 November. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”