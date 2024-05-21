Compensation announcement ‘another milestone’ for infected blood campaign

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Victims of the infected blood scandal have raised concerns about the prospect of their monthly support payments ending when they receive compensation.

Ministers have made a string of announcements about compensation for those affected by the scandal – widely regarded as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Cabinet Office minister John Glen said he recognised the importance of existing infected blood support scheme payments, telling the Commons: “I want to provide reassurance to all those out there today that no immediate changes will be made to the support schemes.

“Payments will continue to be made at the same level until March 31 2025 and they will not be deducted from any of these compensation awards.

“From April 1 2025, any support scheme payments received will be counted towards a beneficiary’s final compensation award – this will ensure parity between support scheme beneficiaries regardless of whether they were the first or the last to have their compensation assessed by the Infected Blood Compensation Authority.

“We will ensure that no-one receives less in compensation than they would have received in support payments.”

But Martin Reid, who was infected with hepatitis C as a child while receiving treatment for his haemophilia, expressed concern over the remarks.

The father-of-two from Insch, Aberdeenshire, has been left with lasting effects from the virus, including anxiety and depression.

The 44-year-old told the PA news agency: “There will be some concern surrounding the the conflation of the on-going monthly support payments those who are eligible currently receive, including myself.

“This isn’t compensation and has never been labelled as such, but has provided many with security and a regular source of financial support to ensure bills can be paid and other day-to-day costs are taken care of, especially as many had to give up their careers and have dwindled their savings.

“It isn’t really compensation if all the UK Government are going to do is simply rebrand the current support payments as part of the wider compensation.

“The support payments are what everyone eligible would have gotten anyway without any compensation scheme so the UK Government will have to provide total clarity and justifications if they are to merge the support payments with the compensation scheme.

“No matter what the compensation looks like, no-one should be worse off under the compensation scheme and at the moment, until John Glen can provide clarity, it feels like we may be in for a case of give with one hand and take away with the other.”

But Mr Reid hailed the compensation announcement as a “another big milestone on the road to justice” and welcomed the news that Sir Robert Francis has been appointed interim chair of the organisation.

Brendan West also welcomed the appointment of Sir Robert.

The former soldier lost his leg in 1979 and was given blood transfusions while at a British military hospital in Germany where his leg was amputated. Four decades later, he discovered that the blood he was given was infected with Hepatitis C.

The 63-year-old told PA that he thinks that Mr Glen “appears to be a man of action” so was encouraged by the news that people will receive their first full payments before the end of the year.

“I’m encouraged by Sir Robert Francis being on board, the publication of the names of the advisory committee and John Glen’s workman-like approach to getting stuff done, but time will tell.”