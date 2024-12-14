Budget will deliver ‘real progress’ for Scotland – Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

First Minister John Swinney has urged opposition parties to back a Scottish Government Budget which “delivers real progress for Scotland”.

Mr Swinney said there is “overwhelming public support” for key measures within it – including record investment in the NHS to transform patient experiences, lower waiting times and improving access to appointments.

Campaigning in Stirling on Saturday, he said “our NHS needs this Budget to pass” and urged other parties to “join the mainstream of Scottish public opinion” and back it.

With the SNP in a minority administration at Holyrood, Scotland’s Finance Secretary Shona Robison and Mr Swinney need at least one other party to back the draft Budget for it to pass.

Mr Swinney said: “My first Budget as First Minister will deliver progress for Scotland – and focuses on the key issues which matter most to people around the country.

“That is why measures in the Budget are supported overwhelmingly by the people of Scotland – including across the supporters of every major party.

“We have heard people tell us about their issues with accessing NHS services – and our Budget will deliver record investment which will help people get treated faster, support GPs and tackle backlogs.

“We have listened to people across Scotland and we are taking action – that is what you can expect from a Swinney Government.

“Labour would now do well to do the same – they need to recognise the overwhelming public support for our plans, join the mainstream of Scottish public opinion and back this Budget. Because our NHS needs this Budget to pass.

“Labour must not try to play politics and block support for the health service. If they do, we will make sure that everyone in Scotland knows who is standing in the way of progress.

“Our Budget delivers real progress for Scotland – improving the NHS, delivering winter support for pensioners, building more houses and lifting children out of poverty. And we are confidently taking that message of progress to the doorsteps across Scotland.”

When she unveiled her tax and spending plans for 2025-26 on December 4, Ms Robison said it was a “budget filled with hope for Scotland’s future”.

Speaking on Saturday Mr Swinney said: "Our Budget delivers real progress for Scotland – improving the NHS, delivering winter support for pensioners, building more houses and lifting children out of poverty.

“And we are confidently taking that message of progress to the doorsteps across Scotland.”

Opposition parties have been asked for comment.