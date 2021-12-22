Scottish Government to miss deadline for new ministerial complaints procedures

John Swinney said the new procedure had been delayed by the pressures of the Omicron variant.

Neil Pooran
Wednesday 22 December 2021 10:17
John Swinney wrote to a Holyrood committee (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
John Swinney wrote to a Holyrood committee (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Scottish Government will miss a deadline to publish new procedures to deal with complaints by civil servants about ministers’ behaviour.

John Swinney said the Government’s focus on the Omicron variant meant it could not submit the new procedure to Holyrood before the December recess.

The need for a new procedure was identified by a review into the mishandling of harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.

Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 after the Court of Session ruled the Scottish Government’s handling of those complaints was “tainted by apparent bias”.

Alex Salmond won a case against the Scottish Government in the Court of Session (Andy Buchanan)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

Under the new process, independent investigators and adjudicators would be appointed to deal with civil service complaints about ministers.

Mr Swinney has written to Holyrood’s Public Administration Committee, saying work is “well advanced” but more time is needed to engage with staff and trade unions before the final plans are published.

He said: “I would be very grateful if the committee would give an extension of time until after recess, as the Omicron variant is absorbing the time and priorities of ministers and officials who recognise the importance of this procedure and wish to make it as fair and robust as it can be before presentation to Parliament.

“My apologies that the documents will follow in the new year rather than before recess.”

The Deputy First Minister is due to appear at the committee in January.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in