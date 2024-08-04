Swinney warns against ‘unhelpful speculation’ after Stirling stabbing

Support truly

First Minister John Swinney has warned against “unhelpful speculation” relating to the stabbing of a woman in Stirling.

The woman, 21, was treated in hospital for a “non-life threatening” injury on Saturday and a 29-year-old man was arrested in relation to the attack, which took place at about 8.20pm on the town’s King Street.

Social media reports on Saturday suggested three people had been stabbed and the attacker had appeared to be Muslim.

However, in an unusual move for the force, Police Scotland said the man arrested was white and from the local area.

The rumour had been promoted by Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League (EDL).

The claim, described by police as “false”, comes amid unrest across England and in Belfast in recent days after the murders of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack, with 17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana appearing court charged with the crime.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We are aware of speculation and false information circulating on social media regarding this incident.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we would urge people not to add to this speculation online.”

While Mr Swinney, who stressed there was no wider threat to the public, said: “This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim.

“This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

But Mr Swinney’s predecessor, Humza Yousaf, urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to call in the army to quell violence in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, after a hotel reportedly housing asylum seekers was attacked.

On X, formerly Twitter, he said: “How much worse does it have to get before the army is sent in @Keir_Starmer?

“The police clearly do not have a handle on this situation.

“This pogrom against Muslims and people of colour is going to cost lives unless these far-right thugs are stopped.”

Later, speaking to BBC News, the former first minister described the violence as “race riots” and “pogroms against Muslims and against people of colour”.

He went on to challenge the framing by the broadcaster and other media outlets of the disorder as being “protesters versus counter-protesters” adding: “That is not right.

“We’re seeing violent race riots and those who are protesting against those race riots.”