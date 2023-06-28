England cricketer Jonny Bairstow carries Just Stop Oil protester off pitch
Activists threw orange paint dust during the Ashes test at Lord’s.
A Just Stop Oil (JSO) protester has been carried off the pitch at Lord’s during the second Ashes test by England’s Jonny Bairstow as activists threw orange paint dust during play.
The climate change group has been staging daily protests since April 24, disrupting high profile events like the Chelsea Flower Show, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship, as well as holding daily slow marches on major London roads.
On Monday, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told LBC that policing the action has cost £5.5 million since April alone, on top of the £7.5 million spent policing the series of protests JSO staged between last October and December.
Earlier this month, protest laws were tightened up to allow officers to intervene earlier where protesters are marching in the road, forcing them onto the pavement where disruption is felt to be more than minor.