Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Immunity provision in Legacy Act is not human rights compliant, judge rules

Mr Justice Colton is delivering a judgment at Belfast High Court.

Jonathan McCambridge
Wednesday 28 February 2024 11:04
Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director with victims’ families and supporters outside Belfast High Court ahead of the decision (Brian Lawless/PA)
Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director with victims’ families and supporters outside Belfast High Court ahead of the decision (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Provisions for conditional immunity from prosecution for Troubles offences in the Government’s Legacy Act are not compatible with human rights legislation, the High Court has ruled.

Delivering a judgment at Belfast High Court, Mr Justice Adrian Colton said there was no evidence the immunity provision would in any way contribute to reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

The Legacy Act received royal assent in September despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

There is no evidence that the granting of immunity under the Act will in any way contribute to reconciliation in Northern Ireland, indeed the evidence is to the contrary

Mr Justice Colton

The new Act will also halt future civil cases and legacy inquests.

A number of Troubles victims had taken the legal action challenging the human rights compliance of the Government’s Act.

Mr Justice Colton told the court: “I am satisfied that the immunity from prosecution provisions under section 19 of the Act are in breach of the lead applicant’s rights pursuant to Article 2 of the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights).

“I am also satisfied they are in breach of Article 3 of the ECHR.”

He added: “There is no evidence that the granting of immunity under the Act will in any way contribute to reconciliation in Northern Ireland, indeed the evidence is to the contrary.”

The judge is continuing to deliver his judgment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in