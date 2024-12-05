Welby says it was ‘clear’ he had to quit after Church of England abuse report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said a head had to roll and it was clear he had to stand down after a review criticised him over failures in handling a Church of England abuse scandal.

Mr Welby’s words in the House of Lords are the first time he has spoken publicly since announcing his resignation almost a month ago.

He is due to formally finish in his role as Archbishop of Canterbury on January 6.

When I look back at the last 50 or 60 years, not only through the eyes of the Makin report...it is clear that I had to stand down, and it is for that reason that I do so Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

When he revealed on November 12 that he was quitting, Mr Welby said he was stepping down “in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse”.

It followed days of pressure after the independent Makin Review concluded that John Smyth – thought to be the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church – might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

Making his valedictory speech in the Lords during a debate on homelessness on Thursday, the Archbishop said: “The reality is that there comes a time if you are technically leading a particular institution or area of responsibility where the shame of what has gone wrong, whether one is personally responsible or not, must require a head to roll.

“And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough.”

He said safeguarding in the Church of England is “a completely different picture to the past”, but that it was “clear” he had to quit following the Makin Review.

He told peers in the Lords: “The reality is that the safeguarding and care of children and vulnerable adults in the Church of England today is – thanks to thousands and tens of thousands of people across the Church, particularly in parishes, in parish safeguarding officers – is a completely different picture to the past.

“However, when I look back at the last 50 or 60 years, not only through the eyes of the Makin report, however one takes one’s view of personal responsibility, it is clear that I had to stand down, and it is for that reason that I do so.”

Mr Welby initially declined to resign when the report was published, saying he had “no idea or suspicion of” Smyth’s abuse before 2013 but acknowledging the review had found that after its wider exposure that year, despite being told police had been notified, he had “personally failed to ensure” it was “energetically investigated”.

In his resignation statement last month, he said he was taking “personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024” and spoke of his “profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England”.

Across five decades in three different countries and involving as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa, Smyth is said to have subjected his victims to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

Smyth died aged 77 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, with the review noting how he was “never brought to justice for the abuse”.

Lambeth Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the King had agreed Mr Welby’s last day in post will be January 6.

He will not be taking part in any public Christmas services – including not giving the traditional December 25 sermon from Canterbury Cathedral.

Lambeth Palace said he would instead be spending the festive period privately with family.