Archbishop calls for return to good standards in public life after partygate

Justin Welby said that Sue Gray’s report shows that “culture, behaviour and standards in public life” matter.

Luke O'Reilly
Wednesday 25 May 2022 17:32
Archbishop Justin Welby has said that Sue Gray’s report shows that “culture, behaviour, and standards in public life” matter (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Archbishop Justin Welby has said that Sue Gray’s report shows that “culture, behaviour, and standards in public life” matter (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has reacted to Sue Gray’s report on partygate by saying “we need to rediscover” good standards in public life.

Archbishop Justin Welby said the report shows that “culture, behaviour and standards in public life” matter.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied fresh calls to resign following the publication of Ms Gray’s report into lockdown law-breaking parties at Downing Street.

We need to be able to trust our national institutions, particularly in times of great trouble

Justin Welby

In a statement, the archbishop said “we need to be able to trust our national institutions” in times of trouble.

Recommended

“Sue Gray’s report shows that culture, behaviour and standards in public life really matter,” he said.

“We need to be able to trust our national institutions, particularly in times of great trouble.”

He added that standards in public life are “the glue that holds us together”.

“Jesus commands us to serve the most vulnerable and those in need,” he said.

“To help achieve this, we must recover the principles of mutual flourishing and the common good in the way we are governed.

“Standards in public life are the glue that holds us together – we need to rediscover them and abide by them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in