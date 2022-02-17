Katie Price’s fiance charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour

Carl Woods is engaged to former glamour model Price.

Naomi Clarke
Thursday 17 February 2022 18:19
Katie Price with Carl Woods (Ian West/PA)
Katie Price with Carl Woods (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour, Essex Police have said.

The 33-year-old was arrested following an incident in Little Canfield on August 23 2021.

Carl Woods (Ian West/PA)
(PA Media)

A statement from Essex Police said: “A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.

“Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

Recommended

“He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10.”

Woods is engaged to former glamour model Price.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in