Man who doused wife in petrol and set her alight jailed for minimum 18 years

Thomas Rainey murdered his wife Katrina in October 2021.

Claudia Savage
Wednesday 05 July 2023 12:29
Thomas Rainey has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years for the murder of his wife Katrina in October 2021 (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man who threw a bucket of petrol over his wife and set her on fire inside a car has been sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Thomas Rainey, 61, of Quarry Road in Knockloughrim, Co Londonderry, had pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife, Katrina Rainey, in October 2021.

Sentencing Rainey at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Justice O’Hara said: “This is a significant prison sentence for a man of 61 but, given the horror of what he did to his wife, it is the least he deserves.”

