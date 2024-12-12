Hunger strike mother steps up action in bid to free son jailed in Egypt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A mother on hunger strike has urged Sir Keir Starmer to help free her jailed son before she collapses and is hospitalised.

British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, 43, has been detained in Egypt since September 29 2019 and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

His mother, Laila Soueif, 68, has been on hunger strike for 74 days and her protest now includes sitting outside the Foreign Office, in London, for an hour on each working day of the week.

The Free Alaa campaign said Ms Soueif will continue her action until she either hears news from Foreign Secretary David Lammy about her son or “she collapses and is hospitalised”.

The campaign added she will deliver regular notes to the Foreign Office, with her medical vitals on them, to remind Mr Lammy that “time is running out” to secure the release of Mr Abd El-Fattah.

Ms Soueif stepped up her campaigning efforts as the Foreign Office confirmed Prime Minister Sir Keir last raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart in August, with no mention made at the recent G20 summit attended by the pair.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reportedly met Sir Keir on the sidelines of the summit in Brazil.

Mr Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade in prison because of his criticism of Egypt’s rulers and is unable to see his young son who lives in Brighton.

Ms Soueif said of her latest protest action: “I will visit the Foreign Office every day to wait for news, in the hope that the UK Government will finally secure Alaa’s release.

“But I am over 70 days into my hunger strike and time is running out. I need David Lammy and Keir Starmer to free my son, before I collapse or am hospitalised.

“I believe that the UK Government know what they need to do to secure Alaa’s release and, at this stage, it is a case of them getting on with it.

“In opposition, David Lammy was right to call for diplomatic consequences for Egypt if Alaa was not released. The Foreign Secretary must now follow his own advice.

“Alaa is a British citizen and he should be with his son in Brighton, not in prison, beyond his sentence, in Egypt.

“It is time for David Lammy to make this clear to the Egyptian authorities. I need the UK Government to act now, because I don’t know how much longer my health will last.”

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer, responding to a written parliamentary question from independent MP John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington), said: “The UK Government remains committed to securing the release of Alaa Abd El-Fattah.

“We continue to raise Mr El-Fattah’s case at the highest levels with the Egyptian government. The Prime Minister did not raise the case with President Sisi at the G20 summit.

“The Prime Minister last raised Mr El-Fattah’s case with President Sisi on August 8 2024. Most recently, the Foreign Secretary raised Mr El-Fattah’s case with Egyptian foreign minister Abdelatty on 25 November.”