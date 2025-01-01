Starmer joins world leaders in condemning New Orleans attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has joined other world leaders in condemning the “shockingly violent” attack in New Orleans after US authorities said 10 people were killed and dozens more injured.

The Prime Minister said his thoughts with were with the victims, their loved ones and the wider US after a vehicle drove into a crowd in the city’s popular Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

US President Joe Biden said earlier that he was being “continually briefed” on updates as the FBI investigates the incident as an “act of terrorism”.

Condemnation came later on Wednesday from countries including Britain, France, Germany and Mexico.

Sir Keir said: “The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said consular officials in the US were on hand to help any British nationals affected.

“Our hearts go out to the people of New Orleans and to all those affected by this horrific attack,” he said.

“The FBI are now investigating this as a terrorist incident – this is a fast-moving situation, and we continue to wait on further information.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the attack as “senseless hatred” while French President Emmanuel Macron said: “New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism.”

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said he was “deeply saddened” by the “horrific attack” and Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum said the country stood “in solidarity with the families of the victims and with the people of the United States”.