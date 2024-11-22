Ministers seek EU negotiator to lead reset talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ministers are hiring a new EU negotiator as Sir Keir Starmer seeks to reset Britain’s relationship with Europe.

The post, worth at least £150,000 a year and advertised by the Cabinet Office, would act as a “sherpa” for all of the UK’s dealings with the bloc.

The role is described as “principal adviser to the Prime Minister and the minister for European Union relations (Nick Thomas-Symonds) on matters relating to relations with the EU and delivering the ‘EU reset’ and on international economic issues”.

The applicant would also need to act as the “EU sherpa”, representing the Prime Minister at negotiations.

The Trade and Co-operation Agreement, the basis for the UK-EU relationship after Brexit, will be subject to renewal talks in 2025.

The sherpa would likely be responsible for overseeing these talks, and receive a salary between £153,000 and £200,000.

Sir Keir has stressed the importance of resetting ties with Europe, and in his first months as Prime Minister has visited capitals across the continent to meet national leaders.

However, the Tories sought to suggest hiring a new EU negotiator showed the Prime Minister was attempting to “undermine Brexit and our status as a sovereign nation with his plan to take the country back into the EU”.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel added: “The Conservative Party will not stand by and allow the will of the British people be reversed while Labour arrogantly capitulates to the EU.”

But a Labour source said: “This is truly desperate stuff from the Conservatives. There will be no return to the EU, customs union, single market or freedom of movement.

“We are focused on acting in the national interest – tackling barriers to trade, improving co-operation on smashing the criminal people-smuggling gangs and working closely with our allies to stand up to Putin’s aggression.

“We won’t take Britain back to the Tory days of chaos and division.”

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.