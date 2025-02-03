UK risks becoming ‘incubator economy’ where tech start-ups develop then leave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK risks becoming an “incubator economy”, where technology start-ups develop before selling or moving abroad, a House of Lords committee has warned.

Urgent action is needed by the Government to foster innovative UK companies, including AI and creative technology start-ups, and support them in scaling up, a new report from the Lords Communications and Digital Committee has said.

The Prime Minister has previously said he wanted the UK and London to be the “best place in the world to start and scale an AI business”, but the Lords committee warned that companies are facing significant barriers preventing them from scaling up.

These include limited access to capital compared to other countries, challenges in recruiting tech talent that is in high demand and business and investment culture that can be too risk averse, according to the report.

The report, published on Monday, reads: “The consequences of failure are significant.

“The UK risks being an ‘incubator economy’ for other nations, as innovative British technology firms pursue greater growth potential in other markets or seek acquisition by foreign companies.

“A continuation of this trend could lead to decreased global competitiveness, weaker economic prospects and a ‘brain drain’ of talented individuals, at a time when technology is rapidly advancing.”

The committee has called on the Government to “do better by doing less”, including consolidating and streamlining existing schemes to support businesses, rather than launching new schemes.

Too often it’s a case of UK begins, other countries cash in. That has to change. Baroness Stowell, chair of the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee

Currently, the report says, there is an “overly complex spaghetti of schemes that may be hindering rather than helping innovation in some areas”.

Baroness Stowell, chair of the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee, said: “Too often it’s a case of UK begins, other countries cash in. That has to change.

“The UK has some great advantages when it comes to AI and creative tech; a strong university sector undertaking ground-breaking research and generating commercial spin-outs, and a proud tradition of world-leading creative industries.

“These sectors have the potential to deliver the fast-paced economic growth the Government wants to achieve.

“But we have a real problem turning start-ups into scale-ups.

“Every UK unicorn that gallops overseas to list, or sells out to foreign investors, is a blow to UK PLC and our aspirations for growth.”

The report sets out key recommendations for the Government for bolstering scale-ups, including ensuring that industrial strategy provides “coherent, cross-sector vision” for supporting technology scale-ups in driving economic growth, unlocking domestic growth capital and fostering a culture where company founders are incentivised to stay in the UK to grow their businesses.

Other recommendations include sustaining investment in the creative industries and tackling barriers for growth for UK AI companies.