Sir Keir Starmer hits back at Elon Musk and ‘poison of the far-right’
He accused the Tories of “amplifying what the far-right is saying”.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer said the online debate about child sexual exploitation was based on lies, with politicians “jumping on the bandwagon”.
He said threats made against MPs such as safeguarding minister Jess Phillips meant “in my book, a line has been crossed”.
He accused the Tories of “amplifying what the far-right is saying” on child sexual abuse after falling to act “for 14 long years”.
Responding to questions about a slew of social media posts from Tesla-owner Elon Musk, Sir Keir Starmer said “a line has been crossed” when Ms Phillips and others receive serious threats as a result of the “poison of the far-right.”
He said: “This Government will get on with the job of protecting victims, including of child sexual abuse, mandatory reporting, accelerating the processes, but what I won’t tolerate is this discussion and debate based on lies.”
He added: “What I won’t tolerate is politicians jumping on the bandwagon, simply to get attention when those politicians sat in government for 14 long years, tweeting, talking, but not doing anything about it. Now, so desperate for attention that they’re amplifying what the far-right is saying.”