William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from abdominal surgery

The Prince of Wales has visited the Princess of Wales’s bedside as Kate spends a third day in hospital recuperating from abdominal surgery.

A serious-looking William was seen leaving the private London Clinic at about 12.35pm on Thursday.

The heir to the throne drove himself away from the hospital in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by a Land Rover Discovery, and left by the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

Kensington Palace said: “The Prince has just left hospital after visiting his wife.”

The princess was admitted on Tuesday for the successful, planned procedure but is expected to stay in the clinic for 10 to 14 days before returning to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

Kate, 42, is said to be “doing well” but will spend up to three months away from royal duties, with the Prince of Wales clearing his diary and stepping back temporarily from his official role to care for his wife and children.

The nature of the princess’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancerous.

It is serious enough, however, for future king William to be postponing official duties while his wife is in hospital and in the immediate aftermath.

The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter but this will depend on medical advice at the time.

Meanwhile, the Queen said the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work”.

Camilla was asked about the monarch’s health by the city’s civic head, the Lord Provost David Cameron, on a solo visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday.

“He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work,” Camilla replied.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the King’s diagnosis on Wednesday just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace revealed the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.

Charles, who is at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is preparing for a corrective procedure next week for the benign prostate condition.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each), of which Kate is patron, sent the princess a get well message, saying: “We are all thinking of you.”

Each said on X: “Everyone at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices sends their very best wishes to our wonderful patron, HRH The Princess of Wales.

“We are all thinking of you and wish you a speedy recovery.”