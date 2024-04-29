Unseen photo of William and Kate’s wedding released to mark 13 years of marriage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A previously unseen portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales has been released by Kensington Palace in celebration of the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary.

The photograph by Millie Pilkington – who took the most recent picture of the King and Queen to mark Charles’s return to public duties – shows William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011.

The black and white image was posted on the Waleses’ social media accounts on Monday and captioned “13 years ago today!”

It shows the newlyweds looking relaxed and smiling at Buckingham Palace after their ceremony, with Kate in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen bridal gown and veil and William standing with his hand on his wife’s waist.

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed cancer, married future king William after eight years of dating.

The couple are facing their most difficult challenge so far amid the princess’s diagnosis, with Kate appealing for time, space and privacy as she continues her treatment.

In an emotional message to the nation last month announcing her health news, she praised her husband for his support during “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance,” she said.