The lowdown on the Cambridges’ four properties as they relocate to Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relocating to Windsor and now have four properties at their disposal.

– Kensington Palace Apartment 1A

Their central London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, used to belong to Princess Margaret, and will remain their official working residence.

Kensington Palace in London, where William and Kate have Apartment 1A (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

It was refurbished at a cost of £4.5 million to the taxpayer with a new roof and electrics, and the removal of asbestos.

It has some 20 rooms and a large, private walled garden.

The Cambridges added a second kitchen, wanting a private family one in addition to the existing 350 sq ft kitchen.

Before William and Kate moved to “KP” in 2013, royal aides insisted it would remain their main home for “many, many years to come”.

A royal spokesman said at the time: “This is the duke and duchess’s one and only official residence.

“It is here that they plan to stay for many, many years to come.”

– Anmer Hall

Anmer Hall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 10-bedroom country retreat, was a gift to the couple from the Queen following their wedding.

The secluded red brick Georgian mansion sits on the monarch’s vast, private Sandringham estate in Norfolk and is a short drive from Sandringham House.

Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk (Chris Radburn/PA) (PA Wire)

Kate oversaw the major renovations, including the conversion of wood stores into accommodation for the nanny and the creation of a garden room.

The duchess was dubbed “Three kitchens Kate” after it was reported that a new kitchen was to be installed in place of the £50,000 designer one already there, with the family already having two kitchens at Kensington Palace.

The bolt-hole, which had a swimming pool and a tennis court, was given a £500,000 new roof, as well as a garden room, re-landscaped front driveway and new nursery for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The renovations, said to come to £1.5 million, were paid for mostly from the royal family’s private funds.

– Tam-Na-Ghar

William is also said to have a cottage called Tam-Na-Ghar on the Balmoral estate, given to him by his great-grandmother the Queen Mother in 2002.

The Prince of Wales and his sons William, 15, and Harry, 12, take an early morning walk along the banks of the River Dee on the Balmoral estate in 1997 (Chris Bacon/PA) (PA Archive)

While dating, university flatmates William and Kate spent romantic weekends at the three-bedroom former game keeper’s house and Kate was taught to shoot and fish.

The remote Highland retreat is reportedly close to Birkhall and used by the Cambridge family as a holiday home if travelling to Balmoral in the summer.

– Adelaide Cottage

The Grade II listed four-bed house in Windsor’s private Home Park is William and Kate’s newest home.

Owned by the Crown Estate, the duke and duchess will pay market rent on the picturesque historic building which is close to Windsor Castle.

It was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide as a summer retreat and used to be the grace and favour home of Peter Townsend, whose love affair with Princess Margaret rocked the monarchy in the 1950s.