Announcement imminent on plan to overturn Horizon subpostmasters’ convictions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Plans to clear the names of hundreds of Post Office branch managers wrongly convicted in the Horizon IT scandal will be announced “imminently”.

Rishi Sunak will face MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions and is under pressure to set out how the Government will exonerate hundreds of subpostmasters accused of swindling money as a result of the flawed computer system.

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake said the Government was “very, very close” to announcing its plans.

“We’re very, very close,” he said, refusing to “speculate” as to whether an announcement might come as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Hollinrake told Sky News he could not promise a “particular timeframe” as a decision “has not been finalised”.

He said there has always been a “sense of urgency” over compensation for victims of the Horizon scandal but stressed the “complexities” surrounding full and final settlements.

He told Times Radio: “There are some complexities around (making full and final payments), not least the ones you described because of the 980 postmasters that were convicted. So far 93 have managed to get their convictions overturned.

“So there’s a problem there both in terms of the overturning of convictions when people do come forward, but also lots of people just don’t want to come forward or are not coming forward.”

He said he thought part of this may be down to an understandable “nervousness” and a reluctance to deal with the Post Office again.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told MPs on Tuesday that active consideration was being given to an emergency law to quash all the convictions.