Punisher actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

Actor Ray Stevenson, known for films including King Arthur and Punisher, has died at the age of 58, his representatives have confirmed.

The Northern Irish actor died on Sunday, though no further details were immediately made available.

Stevenson also starred in multiple television shows including the BBC/HBO series Rome, as well as a spin-off series for the Star Wars franchise.