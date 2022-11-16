Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Irish premier and 51 other politicians and officials sanctioned by Russia

The Kremlin said the sanctions were being placed ‘in response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish government’.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Wednesday 16 November 2022 14:19
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Russia has placed sanctions on Irish premier Micheal Martin and 51 other Irish politicians and officials.

In a statement on Telegram, the Kremlin said the action was being taken “in response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish government”.

Among the 52 key Irish officials and politicians are Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, Minister of Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The chair of the Irish parliament’s lower house, Sean O’Fearghail, is also included.

Simon Coveney said Ireland will be making “no apology” for being “on the side of international law, the UN Charter, the side of Ukraine and the right side of history”.

Recommended

“Russia should end its illegal war of aggression, stop killing innocent civilians and shelling of infrastructure,” he added.

Making the announcement, the Kremlin said: “Acting under the dictation of Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign, a course has been taken to curtail bilateral cooperation to the detriment of its own interests.

“One of the consequences of fuelling Russophobic hysteria in Irish society was the attack on the Russian Embassy in Dublin in March of this year.”

It said it would be “guided by the position of Dublin” in relation to further measures.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in