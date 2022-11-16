Irish premier and 51 other politicians and officials sanctioned by Russia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia has placed sanctions on Irish premier Micheal Martin and 51 other Irish politicians and officials.

In a statement on Telegram, the Kremlin said the action was being taken “in response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish government”.

Among the 52 key Irish officials and politicians are Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, Minister of Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The chair of the Irish parliament’s lower house, Sean O’Fearghail, is also included.

Simon Coveney said Ireland will be making “no apology” for being “on the side of international law, the UN Charter, the side of Ukraine and the right side of history”.

“Russia should end its illegal war of aggression, stop killing innocent civilians and shelling of infrastructure,” he added.

Making the announcement, the Kremlin said: “Acting under the dictation of Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign, a course has been taken to curtail bilateral cooperation to the detriment of its own interests.

“One of the consequences of fuelling Russophobic hysteria in Irish society was the attack on the Russian Embassy in Dublin in March of this year.”

It said it would be “guided by the position of Dublin” in relation to further measures.