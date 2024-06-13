Labour manifesto confirms commitment to Hillsborough Law

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Hillsborough Law would be introduced under a Labour government, the party has pledged in its manifesto.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer had re-affirmed in April, on the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, his commitment to bringing in the law.

Campaigners have been calling for new legislation to prevent the experiences of families of the 97 Liverpool fans who were killed in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster happening again, and to help victims of other scandals to get justice.

In its manifesto, published on Thursday, the party said: “Labour will introduce a ‘Hillsborough Law’ which will place a legal duty of candour on public servants and authorities, and provide legal aid for victims of disasters or state-related deaths.”

The party said “too many victims of historical injustices have had insult added to injury by years of legal delays”.

A report published in May by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) found “institutional defensiveness” remained a problem and recommended the Government consider introducing a statutory duty of candour for all public bodies.

The Labour Party also pledged to

– act on the findings of the Infected Blood Inquiry, and respond to the findings of the Grenfell Inquiry and the Covid-19 Inquiry “to ensure swift resolution”

– ensure the victims of the “appalling” Windrush scandal have their voices heard, that the compensation scheme is run effectively, and a new Windrush commissioner is appointed

– ensure, through an investigation or inquiry, “that the truth about the events at Orgreave comes to light”.

Campaigners have also been calling for national oversight mechanism, described by Grenfell United as an independent public body responsible for collating, analysing and following up on recommendations from inquiries into state-related deaths.