Labour pledges to fix one million potholes every year and turn tide of ‘neglect’

Labour has pledged to fix one million potholes every year if elected on July 4 and turn the tide on the “neglect” of the UK’s roads.

Last year, pothole damage cost drivers almost £500 million with the average damage worth £250, the has party claimed.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh accused the Conservative Government of failing drivers, adding that Labour is the only party “truly on the side of drivers”.

Under the proposals, Labour has promised to fund local authorities to improve the condition of local roads and break down planning barriers to ensure vital upgrades to infrastructure is delivered on time and to budget.

The party has also committed to tackle soaring car insurance costs by calling in regulators to crack down on the causes of soaring costs.

The pledges will be funded by deferring the A27 bypass, instead spending the £320 million on repairs across the country.

Ms Haigh said: “Cars are a lifeline for millions up and down the country. They get people to work, allow parents to get kids to school and help carers support relatives, but drivers have been totally failed by this Conservative Government.

“The Conservatives have left Britain’s roads plagued with potholes and have sat back as car insurance costs have spiralled out of control.

“Labour is the only party truly on the side of drivers. Our plan will fix up to a million more potholes every year, saving drivers hundreds of pounds in lower repair costs, and will crack down on soaring car insurance costs.

“We will make our roads safer for all who use them and remove the barriers which bog down our planning system, speeding up infrastructure improvements and cutting costs for taxpayers.”

The party said it hopes to turn “the tide on 14 years of neglect of our local roads” and break down bureaucratic barriers.

Its wider plans for transport also include accelerating the electric vehicle charge point rollout, reducing traffic on roads by providing better buses and trains, and delivering a new road safety strategy to prevent tragic deaths and injuries.