Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Labour promises specialist rape courts to fast-track cases and support victims

Only 1 in 100 suspected rapists are currently being prosecuted, despite record-high numbers of complaints.

Sophie Wingate
Saturday 24 September 2022 10:31
Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support (PA)
Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support (PA)
(PA Archive)

Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support.

The party said rape victims currently face a near three-year delay from reporting the crime to the end of their attackers’ trials.

Only one in 100 suspected rapists is prosecuted, despite record-high numbers of complaints to the police.

While the Tories have effectively decriminalised rape, Labour will put victims back at the heart of the justice system

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed

The victim ends up dropping out in 42% of rape cases due to the long waits and inadequate support.

Recommended

Under Labour’s plans, announced ahead of its annual conference in Liverpool, a courtroom dedicated to dealing with rape trials would be established in every crown court in England and Wales.

Independent sexual violence advisers would be hired at each court and all staff would receive specialist trauma training to support victims.

Labour would also work with the judiciary to ensure rape cases are prioritised.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: “Under the Conservatives, criminals are repeatedly let off while victims are being let down.

“While the Tories have effectively decriminalised rape, Labour will put victims back at the heart of the justice system.

“Labour will take decisive action to fast-track rape cases in every court, provide dedicated support to vulnerable survivors, and increase minimum jail terms for rapists – to ensure we keep the public safe.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in