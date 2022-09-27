Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Starmer: Do not forgive Tories for crashing the economy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used his conference speech to condemn the Tories for the economic turmoil facing the country.

David Hughes
Tuesday 27 September 2022 14:13
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arriving with his wife Victoria to deliver his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference (PA)
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arriving with his wife Victoria to deliver his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference (PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the public should never forgive the Tories for the economic turmoil unleashed since Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

In his keynote speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool, he told activists that Liz Truss’s Government had crashed the economy to offer tax cuts for the richest 1% in society.

He said they had left a “Britain all at sea, where a cloud of anxiety hangs over working people”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ahead of his big speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Labour leader said: “At moments of uncertainty like this we must provide clear leadership.

Recommended

“We must stand with working people. Meet their ambitions for real change. Walk towards a better future and build a new Britain, together.”

He said “we can’t go on like this” after the developments since Friday’s financial statement by the Chancellor.

“The Government has lost control of the British economy – and for what? They’ve crashed the pound – and for what?

“Higher interest rates. Higher inflation. Higher borrowing. And for what?

“Not for you. Not for working people. For tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society.

“Don’t forget. Don’t forgive.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in