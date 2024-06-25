Atkins says Labour conversion therapy ban could lead to unintended consequences
Such a ban was first promised in 2018, by former Conservative prime minister Theresa May.
Labour plans to ban conversion therapy would risk stopping parents, teachers and therapists from “comforting and counselling” children and adults “in gender distress”, the Health Secretary has said.
In its manifesto published earlier this month, Labour promised a “full trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices”, branding conversion therapy “abuse”.
But Conservative Victoria Atkins said while conversion therapy in the context of sexuality “is dreadful and must be stopped”, there must be “thoughtful conversation” on whether any further legislation is needed.
She stated care must be taken not to criminalise “those who are doing their best to support people with gender distress”.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, she said: “This is ripe territory for the law of unintended consequences, which is something you’d think the Labour leader would understand, but clearly does not.”
A ban on conversion therapy, which aim to suppress or change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, was first promised in 2018, by former Conservative prime minister Theresa May.
It was later downgraded to not include transgender people by Boris Johnson but the Conservative Government under Rishi Sunak said in January 2023 that it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone”, including transgender people.
The Conservative manifesto said while it deems conversion therapy to be “abhorrent”, legislation around such practices “is a very complex issue, with existing criminal law already offering robust protections”.
The Tory party said it is “right that we take more time before reaching a final judgment on additional legislation in this area”.