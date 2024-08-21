BBC broadcaster Lauren Laverne announces cancer diagnosis

Support truly

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne has said she is in hospital after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Desert Island Disc host, 46, announced the health update in an Instagram post on Wednesday but confirmed she is expected to make a “full recovery”.

Alongside a selfie photo, she wrote: “Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis.

“It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test, and I am expected to make a full recovery.”

The BBC presenter thanked the medical teams who have been caring for her with “incredible skill and kindness” while she is receiving treatment in hospital.

She also praised her family and friends who have been “absolutely extraordinary every step of the way”.

“I am so very grateful and love you so much,” she added.

“And of course thank you to my colleagues – including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support – and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.”

Laverne used the post to encourage others to get checked out, if they are avoiding an appointment or getting a test.

She added: “Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything.

“It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here.

“Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. xxx”

Lauren Laverne (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Friends and famous faces were among those to send Laverne support, including fellow presenter Myleene Klass who wrote: “You are incredible and have been every step of the way. Love you Lala x”

Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan said “sending you all the love and positive healing Lauren”, and actress Vicky McClure added “send love and speedy healing xx”.

Fellow BBC broadcasters Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, actor Richard E Grant and former Match Of The Day presenter Ian Wright all posted heart emojis.

Feminist writer Caitlin Moran added: “Loz, we know you’re going to be a queen through this like you are a queen through everything. But I do want to boot cancer in the nuts. LOVE YOU FOREVER xxxx.”

Laverne began filling in for Scottish broadcaster Kirsty Young as BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs host in 2018 after Young had to step away due to health issues.

She later permanently took over the role and has interviewed the likes of Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett and Stanley Tucci, as well as Young, over the years.

Laverne is also the host of the BBC Radio 6 Music breakfast show and previously presented a variety of TV shows including Channel 4’s 10 O’Clock Live.

I just wanted to say on behalf of everyone here at 6 Music we're thinking of you, we hope you'll be back with us very soon... we love you Lauren Presenter Deb Grant

She rose to fame as the lead singer of 90s pop punk bank Kenickie.

After the news of Laverne’s diagnosis was announced on her breakfast show, presenter Deb Grant, who was sitting in for her, said: “I just wanted to say on behalf of everyone here at 6 Music we’re thinking of you, we hope you’ll be back with us very soon… we love you Lauren.”

Grant then played the track We Can Work It Out, saying it is one of Laverne’s “favourites”.