BBC broadcaster Lauren Laverne announces cancer diagnosis

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne has said she is in hospital after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Desert Island Disc host, 46, announced the health update in an Instagram post on Wednesday but confirmed she is expected to make a “full recovery”.

Alongside a selfie photo, she wrote: “Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis.

“It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test, and I am expected to make a full recovery.”

The BBC presenter thanked the medical teams who have been caring for her with “incredible skill and kindness” while she is receiving treatment in hospital.

She also praised her family and friends who have been “absolutely extraordinary every step of the way”.

“I am so very grateful and love you so much,” she added.

“And of course thank you to my colleagues – including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support – and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.”

Laverne also encouraged others to get checked out if anyone was avoiding an appointment or getting a test.

She added: “Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything.

“It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here.

“Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore. xxx”