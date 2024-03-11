Anderson says Tory Party ‘stifles free speech’ as he defects to Reform

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lee Anderson accused the Conservative Party of stifling “free speech” after suspending him for widely criticised remarks about London Mayor Sadiq Khan, as he announced his defection to Reform UK.

The MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, who was kicked out of the Tories last month over an Islamophobia row, said he found it “unpalatable” that he had been disciplined for “speaking my mind”.

In his strongest attack yet on the party that had formerly elevated him to deputy chairman, he claimed other Tory MPs share his views but will not stick their heads “above the parapet”.

He announced his switch to the right-wing populist party at a press conference alongside Reform UK leader Richard Tice in London on Monday.

As recently as January, Mr Anderson had branded Mr Tice a “poundshop Nigel Farage” and said Reform was “not a proper political party”.

Asked what has changed, Mr Anderson said: “There’s not been a turning point. We all know that sometimes politicians are about as trustworthy as journalists in what they say and do.

“But it’s been a gradual journey, and I think there’s been several tipping points over the past few months. Like I said in my speech, I’ve had to do a lot of soul-searching about where I am, what I’m doing.

When I find myself suspended for speaking my mind - and, by the way, speaking up on behalf of millions of people up and down the country who agree with me - that for me is unpalatable Lee Anderson

“And when I find myself suspended for speaking my mind – and, by the way, speaking up on behalf of millions of people up and down the country who agree with me – that for me is unpalatable. It’s a shocker, if I’m honest.

“I cannot be a part of an organisation which stifles free speech, and many of my colleagues in that place, in the Conservative Party, do back me on this privately.”

Mr Anderson added: “People will say that I’ve took (sic) a gamble. And I’m prepared to gamble on myself as I know from my mailbag how many people in this country support Reform UK and what they have to say. And, like millions of people up and down the country, all I want is my country back.”

Mr Tice said he has found a “champion of the red wall for Reform UK” in welcoming Mr Anderson to his party.

“He’s also coincidentally going to be Reform UK’s first Member of Parliament in the House of Commons.

“He is, of course, a person of great integrity, no-nonsense, and is the Member of Parliament in the county of Nottinghamshire for Ashfield.”

Mr Anderson, a standard bearer for the Tory right, lost the Conservative whip last month after claiming “Islamists” had “got control” of Mr Khan and London.

He initially said he accepted that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been left with “no option” but to take action after the comments drew condemnation from across the political divide.

Mr Anderson has served since 2019 as MP for Ashfield, one of the previously Labour seats in the so-called red wall where voters switched to the Tories post-Brexit to give Boris Johnson his landslide victory.