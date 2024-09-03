Five children arrested on suspicion of murdering 80-year-old

Support truly

Five children, including three aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 80-year-old man died following a “serious” assault in a park.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the elderly man died in hospital from injuries he suffered in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, on Sunday evening at around 6.30pm.

Officers have arrested five people – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – on suspicion of murder.

The victim, named in reports as Bhim Sen Kohli, was walking his dog at the time of the incident and is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms.

The attack happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way and the group of young people fled the scene before emergency services arrived, Leicestershire Police said.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the park or the area of Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Emma Matts said: “Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

“Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

“A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns.”

Leicestershire Police said in a statement that they will make a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) because they had prior contact with the victim.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We can confirm that we have received a referral from Leicestershire Police in relation to this matter.

“We will carry out an assessment to decide what further action may be required from us.”