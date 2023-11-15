More than 20 Irish citizens out of Gaza through Rafah crossing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 20 Irish citizens have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said arrangements are in place for staff from the country’s embassy in Cairo to provide consular assistance to them, including travel back to Ireland.

Speaking in the Dail, Mr Varadkar said: “We expect additional Irish citizens and dependents in Gaza to be on the list in the coming days and we’re working tirelessly to ensure that all of those who wish to do so will be allowed to leave as soon as possible.”

We’re continuing to work with the Israeli authorities in terms of finalising lists and so forth Tanaiste Micheal Martin

Twenty-three Irish citizens had crossed the border by mid afternoon.

Around 35 to 40 Irish passport holders were understood to be in the enclave prior to Wednesday’s crossings.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin confirmed the crossings on Wednesday.

“We will bus them from there to Cairo, our diplomatic team are on the ground there at Rafah, and then for onward transport to Dublin or wherever the citizens may wish to go. It is good news,” he told RTE.

Mr Martin met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and secretary general of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo on Wednesday and will have talks with senior representatives from Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the coming days.

He said it was a “fluid” situation in terms of the number of citizens, and their dependants, who were still to come out through the crossing.

We had concerns that they hadn’t come out earlier, if I’m honest, and I’m more relieved today now than I have been for a while because of course the situation in Gaza is very serious, very dangerous Tanaiste Micheal Martin

“We’re continuing to work on that with the Israeli authorities in terms of finalising lists and so forth,” he said.

Mr Martin said Ireland’s diplomatic network had been engaging with the authorities in Israel and Egypt to secure safe passage for the Irish citizens trapped in Gaza.

“We had concerns that they hadn’t come out earlier, if I’m honest, and I’m more relieved today now than I have been for a while because of course the situation in Gaza is very serious, very dangerous,” he said.

It’s very traumatic to have an eight-year-old young girl in captivity with no next of kin, so we’re very focused on that Tanaiste Micheal Martin

Mr Martin said he had been engaging with authorities in Qatar in a bid to secure the release of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, eight, who was believed to be a hostage of Hamas in Gaza.

“It’s very traumatic to have an eight-year-old young girl in captivity with no next of kin, so we’re very focused on that,” he said.

Mr Martin is in Egypt ahead of other planned trips in the region.

Emily’s Dublin-born father Tom and her half-sister Natali have been in Ireland this week along with relatives of other hostages to raise awareness of the situation and ask for Irish support to secure their release.

They had a meeting with Mr Martin in Dublin and also met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins.