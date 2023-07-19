Probe under way into image of drone in Ukraine with Ireland stamp – Varadkar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said an investigation is under way into an image of a drone downed in Ukraine which had a “Made In Ireland” stamp on it.

A post on Twitter shared the image and stated that the drone was shot down over the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, near the Black Sea.

Asked about the issue during a press conference in Kyiv, the Taoiseach said: “We are aware of that, and we are investigating it at the moment.

“We don’t believe any Irish companies have evaded sanctions, but there are third parties that find ways around the sanctions, and it’s really important that we crack down on that and we do take it very seriously.”

Former foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan called it “a matter of some concern”.

Under EU sanctions imposed on Russia, there is a ban on the sale, supply or export of drone engines and electronic components, along with other items, that may contribute to Moscow’s military or the development of its defence and security sector.

The list of restricted items also includes toy drones and various technologies.