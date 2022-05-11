Two-day suspension approved for Labour MP found to have bullied staff member
MPs approved a motion to suspend Liam Byrne from the Commons on Thursday and Monday May 16.
A senior Labour MP has been suspended from the House of Commons for two days for bullying a member of staff.
Ex-cabinet minister Liam Byrne was found to have ostracised former staff member David Barker between March 20 and the end of July 2020.
This followed a dispute between Mr Byrne and Mr Barker at the Birmingham Hodge Hill constituency office which prompted the MP to send the complainant home.
Parliamentary commissioner for standards Kathryn Stone upheld a single allegation of bullying against Mr Byrne following a complaint made under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).
Mr Byrne later said he was “profoundly sorry” and had apologised.
Mr Byrne’s salary will also be withdrawn for two days, the motion added.
