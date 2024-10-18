Liam Payne’s girlfriend ‘at a complete loss’ after his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of former One Direction star Liam Payne, said “nothing about the past few days have felt real” after his death at the age of 31.

The social media influencer, who had been in a relationship with Payne for several years, said she was at a “complete loss” after police in Argentina said the singer died falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

“Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way,” Cassidy said in a statement posted on her Instagram story.

“I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real.

“I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.

“Liam, my angel, you are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely.

“I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”