Liam Payne’s sister says the world was not kind enough to him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbins, says she does not feel “this world was good enough or kind enough” to him in a heartfelt tribute to her late brother.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Saturday, Ms Gibbins said her brother’s ability to make her laugh is what she “loved most” about him, adding she was “in awe” of his talent.

It comes as their father is in Buenos Aires to arrange the repatriation of the One Direction singer’s body.

Geoff Payne read letters and cards from fans on Friday outside the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital, where the British star, 31, fell from a third-floor balcony on Wednesday.

Ms Gibbins wrote: “My brain is struggling to catch up with what’s happening and I don’t understand where you’ve gone.

“What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh, I never chuckle as much as I do when I’m with you with anyone else.

“I’m always in awe of your talent, it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you’re absolutely smashing it each time.”

Ruth also wrote: “I don’t feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you’ve had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you.

“You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough, I hope you can now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time.

“Thank you for changing my life, thank you for the incredible memories, thank you for being the best brother and friend I’ll ever have.”

Tributes have flooded in for Payne, including from his former partner, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, his One Direction bandmates, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and music mogul Simon Cowell.

Ruth also wrote “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you” and added: “One last time I need you to know, I’m here if you need anything, I’d drive to the end of the universe to bring you back.”

She also said that her family would “take care of Bear”, Payne and Cheryl’s seven-year-old son.

Ruth also wrote: “Liam knew he could call me anytime, any day and I would pick up or that I would always fetch him if he needed to just come home.”

Cheryl, who was with Payne from 2016 to 2018, said she was concerned about protecting their son.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a black and white picture of Payne in bed with Bear as a baby, she added: “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son.

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cheryl, 41, urged people to give Payne “the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last”.

Payne died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16 said it was investigating the incident as an “inconclusive death”.

Cassidy said “nothing about the past few days have felt real”, and she was at a “complete loss”.

Cowell said Bear will be “so proud” of what Payne achieved during his 31 years, and he was ” truly devastated”, “heartbroken” and “empty”.

The talent show judge put Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Payne and Harry Styles together to form One Direction on the ITV talent show in 2010.

Bandmembers paid emotional tributes to him and a joint statement from the band said they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”, adding the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.