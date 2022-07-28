Police launch murder investigation after young girl dies from suspected stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene on Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

The force said the area has been cordoned off and they will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

Police said the incident is being treated as murder.

The victim’s parents have been informed, and the force said their “thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time”.

“Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers,” a short statement added.