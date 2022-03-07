Ukrainian President Zelensky to address MPs virtually about Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a “historic address” to MPs on Tuesday by video link, it has been announced.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he had granted the request for Mr Zelensky to read a statement to the House of Commons at 5pm on the Russian invasion of his country.

Sir Lindsay said: “Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.

“Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible.”