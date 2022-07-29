William will be at Wembley to see Lionesses take on Germany in Euro final

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

The Duke of Cambridge will join the crowds at Wembley Stadium to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, Kensington Palace has said.

William, who is president of the Football Association, tweeted his congratulations to the Lionesses and said the “entire country is so proud” of them after they beat Sweden to book their place in the final.

The country is gearing up for the major sporting event on Sunday that has seen the women’s national team garner support with their exciting displays on the pitch.

William with England defender and captain Leah Williamson during a visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton-on-Trent (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Wire)

William’s children have joined him at recent high-profile events such as the Wimbledon Men’s tennis final and celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and there is speculation Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte could be in the royal box for the final.

Posting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, William said after England’s emphatic semi-final win on Tuesday: “Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W.”