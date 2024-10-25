Nandy urged to make ‘huge difference’ by lifting charity lottery cap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Lifting the cap on the amount of cash charities can raise using lotteries could make a “huge difference”, the UK Government has been told.

With the current limit said to be “causing increasing difficulties for charity fundraising”, Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has written to the Westminster Government urging a review.

In a letter to Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy, Ms Somerville said it is “incumbent” on the Government to look again at the current limit – which means charities can raise a maximum of £50 million from lotteries.

Stressing charities are facing “a challenging fundraising environment” at the same time as they are responding to “increased needs from the communities they support”, Ms Somerville called for action to be taken to “revise these fundraising restrictions, allowing the sector to continue to flourish”.

She said: “As the difficult economic climate has made it harder for charities to raise funds, while also increasing the need of the communities they serve, the cap on charity lottery sales is only serving to restrict the positive impact they could have in raising money for good causes.

“The UK Government should undertake a review of the cap and consider the huge difference that lifting it could bring to lives and communities across the country.”

Clara Govier, managing director of the People’s Postcode Lottery, added that the current charity lottery sales limits are “causing increasing difficulties for charity fundraising at a time when charities need these vital funds to respond to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis”.

Ms Govier said: “Charity lotteries exist to benefit society, yet have sales limits in place which do not apply to any other type of gambling product, and ultimately make raising funds for charity more difficult.

“Removing them would cost the Treasury nothing but benefit many charities.”

She said the People’s Postcode Lottery welcomes the Scottish Government’s call “for these outdated sales limits to be removed, and urge the UK Government to take action”.

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.