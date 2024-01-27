Major incident declared amid fears huge fire may cause building to collapse

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A major incident has been declared amid fears a building could collapse after a huge fire in Liverpool city centre.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Fox Street at 2.18pm on Saturday and arrived to find a four-storey building measuring 100 metres by 50 metres “well alight”.

The building is showing signs of collapse and fire crews and police are evacuating buildings, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service said.

At 4pm it was declared a major incident.

There are no reports of casualties, the fire service said.

A cordon is in place around the building and the wider area, and roads have been closed including Fox Street, Rose Place, Great Richmond Street, Richmond Brow, Netherfield Road South, Everton Brow and Prince Edwin Street.

By 5pm, it was no longer classed as a major incident and the main body of the fire had been extinguished.

The fire service is urging people to avoid the area and nearby residents and businesses to close windows and doors.

A statement on Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service’s website says: “Fire crews have been called to a large fire on Fox Street, Liverpool City Centre, L3.

“12 fire engines and two aerial appliances are in attendance. Crews were alerted at 2.18pm and on scene at 2.23pm.

“Crews arrived to find a four storey building 100 metres x 50 metres well alight.

“The incident has been divided into sectors, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fighting the fire with main branch hoses.

“The building is showing signs of collapse and fire crews are evacuating buildings.

“The incident is ongoing. Please avoid the area. Residents and businesses nearby should close windows and doors.

“If you have an existing health condition, keep medicines nearby and if any ill effects occur dial NHS 111 for advice.”