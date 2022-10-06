Woman killed in dog attack was ‘one in a million mum’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of a woman who died after a dog attack has described her as a “one in a million mum”.

Ann Dunn, 65, died following the attack at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.

In a statement released through police on Thursday, her family said: “Our one in a million mum.

“Life will never be the same without you.”

Officers were called to the house in St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Ms Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said five American bulldogs were handed over and humanely destroyed following the incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and has since been released on conditional bail.