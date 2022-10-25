Jump to content

Rishi Sunak brings Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman back into the Cabinet

The pair who were forced out under Liz Truss were given prominent Government jobs under the new Prime Minister.

Sam Blewett
Tuesday 25 October 2022 17:43
Suella Braverman who has been appointed as Home Secretary (Stefan Roussea/PA)
Rishi Sunak restored Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman to the Cabinet after vowing to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership and bracing the nation for “difficult decisions”.

The new Prime Minister culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers on Tuesday before reviving the frontbench careers of the pair who were forced out under Ms Truss.

Mr Sunak kept Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor after the Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech since being appointed by the King.

Mr Hunt, brought in by Ms Truss to rescue the economy after her disastrous mini-budget, warned “it is going to be tough” ahead of his Halloween financial statement.

Boris Johnson loyalists who stayed close to Ms Truss, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, were among the 11 ministers who were out of government.

Mr Raab was rewarded with Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, roles he held under Mr Johnson before being sacked by Ms Truss for his support of Mr Sunak.

Ms Braverman was reappointed Home Secretary less than a week after she launched an attack on Ms Truss after being forced out of the role over a breach of the ministerial code.

Penny Mordaunt came out of the reshuffle as Commons Leader, failing to win a promotion after she challenged Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership race, which he won without a vote being cast.

