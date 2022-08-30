New North Sea drilling not the answer to current energy costs, critics warn

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has been warned that exploring new drilling sites for oil and gas in the North Sea would not help with current energy bills, following reports she plans new licences as one of her first acts if she becomes Prime Minister.

Greenpeace warned new oil and gas could take 25 years to pump out and “have no real impact on energy bills”, while exacerbating climate change.

Ms Truss would invite applications for drilling licences to explore new fields in the North Sea if she becomes Prime Minister, as well as push oil and gas firms to invest in their existing sites to maximise production, according to The Times.

The newspaper reported that as many as 130 licences could be issued under the plans.

New oil and gas could take a quarter of a century to pump out, will be eventually sold at global prices, and have no real impact on energy bills, yet still fuel the climate crisis Greenpeace UK's chief scientist Dr Doug Parr

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is likely to be appointed Chancellor if Ms Truss enters No 10, and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, have reportedly been holding talks with oil and gas giants to secure energy supplies amid fears of shortages this winter.

But the Truss camp has said the meetings were held in their ministerial capacities, were set up by civil servants, and not linked with her campaign.

Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist Dr Doug Parr said: “Unleashing a North Sea drilling frenzy isn’t a plan to help bill payers but a gift to the fossil fuel giants already making billions from this crisis.

“New oil and gas could take a quarter of a century to pump out, will be eventually sold at global prices, and have no real impact on energy bills, yet still fuel the climate crisis.

“Our gas dependence is what got us into this mess and doubling down on it won’t get us out of it. New renewables are nine times cheaper than gas. Turbo-charging renewables and fixing our energy-wasting homes by investing in insulation is the quickest way to reduce our gas dependence and bring energy bills under control.”

“If Liz Truss really wants to help cash-strapped households, she should bring in an energy bill freeze alongside extra financial support for the poorest households, partly funded by properly taxing the astronomical profits of oil and gas companies.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said issuing more drilling licences in the North Sea is not the answer to the current energy cost crisis.

Asked about Ms Truss’ reported plans, Ms Dodds told Times Radio: “No, it’s not, and the answer really is to be taking action to get the cost of those bills down.”

Meanwhile, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas questioned how increasing oil and gas extraction aligned with the known risks of climate change.

Ms Lucas shared a story on Twitter warning about melting ice in Greenland and warnings of a rise in sea levels, saying: “I assume Liz Truss reads this stuff – but for the life of me can’t imagine how she could possibly conclude that a sensible response to the energy crisis is to extract yet more oil and gas, which is hugely costly and will simply accelerate this massive crisis.”

Conservative former cabinet minister John Redwood, who backs Ms Truss for leader, said on Twitter: “Good news that Liz Truss plans to get more gas out of the North Sea to ease the squeeze. More permits and some changes of rules can boost output. The answer to an energy shortage and sky high prices is more supply.”

The Truss campaign would not comment on the reports when contacted by the PA news agency.

The Cabinet Office was contacted for comment on the capacity in which Mr Rees-Mogg held the talks with oil and gas companies.