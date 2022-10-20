UK-US cooperation will remain strong says Biden

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has said the United States and the UK will continue their “close cooperation” in the wake of the resignation of Liz Truss.

In a statement, Mr Biden – who only met Ms Truss once in the course of her brief premiership – thanked her for her partnership on a range of issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The United States and the United Kingdom are strong allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change,” he said.

“I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.

“We will continue our close cooperation with the UK Government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face.”

The sole meeting between the two leaders took place in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

The encounter came amid tensions between London and Washington over the Northern Ireland Protocol with concerns in the White House that the row with the EU could jeopardise the Good Friday peace agreement.

In a surprise intervention at the weekend, Mr Biden criticised Ms Truss’s by then abandoned tax-cutting agenda describing it as a “mistake”.